Antiample 1-Day Volume Hits $946.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.18 million and $946.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

