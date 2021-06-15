Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

