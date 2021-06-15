Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $21,410.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 794,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,196. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

