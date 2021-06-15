Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

