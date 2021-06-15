Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Issue $0.36 None Dividend

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $986.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.