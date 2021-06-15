ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARCW stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

