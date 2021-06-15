ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ARCW stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
About ARC Group Worldwide
