ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report sales of $920.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.60 million. ArcBest reported sales of $627.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 268,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,809. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

