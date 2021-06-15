Arepacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,899.88 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $88,899.88 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,165,755 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

