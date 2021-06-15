Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

