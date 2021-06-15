Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $6.25 million and $3.57 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00986076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.20 or 0.99816593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

