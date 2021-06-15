Ark Global Emerging Companies LP Takes Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Great Ajax comprises about 3.2% of Ark Global Emerging Companies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP owned 0.17% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,359. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

