Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Insider Philip McCaw Acquires 81,925 Shares of Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) insider Philip McCaw acquired 81,925 shares of Aroa Biosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,443.75 ($43,888.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Aroa Biosurgery Company Profile

Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a regenerative medicine company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of medical devices for wound and tissue repair using extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in the United States and internationally. Its products include Endoform Natural and Endoform Antimicrobia for treating acute and chronic wounds; Myriad Matrix, an engineered ECM for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wounds; Myriad Morcells, a morcellized (powdered) format of Myriad Matrix for soft tissue repair and complex wounds; and Reinforced Bioscaffolds, a surgical product for use in ventral hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction.

