Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. 46,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,144 shares of company stock worth $2,867,603 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

