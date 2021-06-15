Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
