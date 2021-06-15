Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

