Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 24,406 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.