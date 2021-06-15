Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,569.80 ($46.64).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,086 ($66.45) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,864.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.