Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $292.91 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $119.42 and a 1-year high of $306.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

