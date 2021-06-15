ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.75

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.75 and last traded at $333.03, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.22. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

