Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 51,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $13,698,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

