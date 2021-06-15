Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 105,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.