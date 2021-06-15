ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The stock traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.12, with a volume of 17592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.31.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

