ATN (ATN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 135% against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $5,039.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

