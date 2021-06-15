Automata Network (ATA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147.42 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $168.14 million and $147.42 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002439 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00180927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00978275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.64 or 0.99873918 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

