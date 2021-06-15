Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 13th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,985,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBWTF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. 3,746,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBWTF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

