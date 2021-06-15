AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
