AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.