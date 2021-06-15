Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.82.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

