Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZRE. Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $6,526,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 84.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

