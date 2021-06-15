Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 247,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,293,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Specifically, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

