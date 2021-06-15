Barclays Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $302.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $192.63 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

