Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,067 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 418,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 12,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

