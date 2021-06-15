Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $12.31 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

