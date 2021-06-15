Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in May

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the May 13th total of 574,300 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

BRN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,833. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

