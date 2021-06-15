Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $167.70 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $167.70 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

