BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON BVC traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 731,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,198. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.96. The company has a market cap of £354.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

