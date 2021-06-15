B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.88. 26,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.