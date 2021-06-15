B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Lumentum comprises 0.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

