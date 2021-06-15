Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €179.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

BC8 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BC8 opened at €156.20 ($183.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of €160.87. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

