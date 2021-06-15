Benchmark Initiates Coverage on NavSight (NYSE:NSH)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NavSight (NYSE:NSH) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE:NSH opened at $9.98 on Friday. NavSight has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NavSight by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

