Berenberg Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIXA. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.33 ($29.80).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €22.55 ($26.53) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.18. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of €22.78 ($26.80).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

