Berger Financial Group Inc Has $271,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98.

