Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 102,086 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,086 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

