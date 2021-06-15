Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $277,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,761,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BHLB stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

