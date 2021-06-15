Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $0.65

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.59 million and $7.78 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00151158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.44 or 0.00978404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.86 or 1.00087795 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

