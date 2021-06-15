Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.10 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $359.10 or 0.00903348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.10 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
