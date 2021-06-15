Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $500.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.52.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $406.14 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

