Biotron Market Cap Tops $53,729.21 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biotron has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $53,729.21 and $60.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Buying and Selling Biotron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.