Bismuth (BIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,795.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $7,795.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,312,598 coins and its circulating supply is 21,247,341 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

