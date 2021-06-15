bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $520,795.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00150722 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00181226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.39 or 0.00975979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,568.24 or 0.99885814 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

