BitCoal (COAL) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $25,179.82 and $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00690349 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

