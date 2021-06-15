Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $2,738.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00147607 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.